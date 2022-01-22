Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) versus Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Head-To-Head Review

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Unico American alerts:

19.0% of Unico American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of Unico American shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Unico American and Safety Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $32.56 million 0.48 -$21.49 million ($3.61) -0.81 Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.43 $138.21 million $10.10 7.99

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American. Unico American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safety Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Unico American has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Unico American and Safety Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Unico American and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American -53.64% -53.44% -14.38% Safety Insurance Group 16.97% 13.32% 5.78%

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Unico American on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unico American

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.