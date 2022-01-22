UniFarm (UFARM) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $474,370.39 and $42,842.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniFarm has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.33 or 0.06862827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,989.76 or 0.99873571 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003329 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

UniFarm Coin Trading

