Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.77 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $25.77 million and $20.86 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00014378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00173376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.00361181 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

