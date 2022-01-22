Unistake (UNISTAKE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $97,629.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $97,629.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unistake has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.37 or 0.06745139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00057915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,462.72 or 0.99494235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,285,215 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

