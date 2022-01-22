United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.74

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.74 and traded as high as $24.46. United Fire Group shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 77,903 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $600.44 million, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $248.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United Fire Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,734,000 after buying an additional 72,285 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

