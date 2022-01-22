Unitrade Price Hits $0.0712 on Top Exchanges (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Unitrade has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Unitrade has a market cap of $2.03 million and $373,809.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00044967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

