Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 1,273,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,038. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

