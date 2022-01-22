Universal Currency Market Cap Achieves $50,102.40 (UNIT)

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Universal Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Universal Currency has a market capitalization of $50,102.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 83.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Universal Currency

Universal Currency (CRYPTO:UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com . Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal Currency is a decentralized, peer-to-peer payment system “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

