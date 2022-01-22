Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Lifted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 108.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,872 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Health Services worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $128.35 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $138.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

