University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,553.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.9% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.62 and a 200-day moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

