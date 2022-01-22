UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 4% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00010266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.45 billion and $4.53 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.92 or 0.00306563 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

