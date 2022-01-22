Upfiring Market Capitalization Achieves $2.89 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 200.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $105.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded up 90.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00282496 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006044 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.57 or 0.01116554 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.