Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report $75.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $76.09 million. Upland Software reported sales of $78.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $301.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $302.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $313.23 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $318.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,441 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $611.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

