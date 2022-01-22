Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,302 shares of company stock worth $11,579,068. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Upwork by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Upwork by 1,775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,226 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 125,227 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

