UREEQA (URQA) Tops One Day Volume of $8,751.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $8,751.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.75 or 0.06885920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,065.10 or 0.99950706 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003425 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

