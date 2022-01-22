Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.73

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.73 and traded as high as $19.89. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 162,643 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.96%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 108.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 97.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

