US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,003.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. UBS Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

ODFL stock opened at $296.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $192.76 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.54.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

