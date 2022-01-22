US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 32,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 187,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,390 shares of company stock worth $11,258,116 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

