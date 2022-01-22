US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.26.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

