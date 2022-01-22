US Bancorp DE Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.36.

NYSE URI opened at $297.17 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.