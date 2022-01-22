US Bancorp DE Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.18% of SPS Commerce worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.