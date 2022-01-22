US Bancorp DE Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,019,000 after purchasing an additional 206,402 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 447,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.36 and a 200-day moving average of $208.44. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.49 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

