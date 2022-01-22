US Bancorp DE Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 219.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $153.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

