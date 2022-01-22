US Bancorp DE Has $9.58 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Amundi bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $217,011,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,882.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 638,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $124,985,000 after acquiring an additional 616,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,867,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,952,000 after acquiring an additional 458,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.65.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.62. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $156.02 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

