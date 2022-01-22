US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Post worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Post by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after buying an additional 82,725 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after buying an additional 138,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Post by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POST stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.79 and a twelve month high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.43.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.