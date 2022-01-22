US Bancorp DE Sells 13,451 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Amcor worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

