US Bancorp DE Sells 4,971 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $206.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $222.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

