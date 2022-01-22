USDJ Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.15 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $23.15 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.75 or 0.06902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,258.08 or 1.00156851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.