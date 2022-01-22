USDK (USDK) Price Tops $1.00

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.60 million and $87.88 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00052458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.98 or 0.06861334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,142.63 or 0.99886919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003346 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

