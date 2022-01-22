Vabble Hits 24 Hour Volume of $62,287.00 (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $62,287.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vabble has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Vabble Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,110,862 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

