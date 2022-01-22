Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF) Trading Down 10.3%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF) shares traded down 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.91. 2,058,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,011,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41.

