Value Line, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) declared a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Value Line has raised its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Value Line alerts:

VALU stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 55,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.47 million and a P/E ratio of 20.27. Value Line has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.