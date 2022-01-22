VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF) Trading Down 10.1%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF) was down 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $37.80. Approximately 89,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 40,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.