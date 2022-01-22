VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Trading 1.3% Higher

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.99. 6,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 11,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC set a C$28.00 target price on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight Capital set a C$28.00 price objective on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, started coverage on VanEck ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. The company has a market cap of C$720.24 million and a PE ratio of -8.92.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.