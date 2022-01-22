Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) is Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s Largest Position

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 13.8% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $17,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.85 and its 200-day moving average is $327.04. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

