Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

