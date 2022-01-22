Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 11.7% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $8.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

