Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $67,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,910,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7,169.9% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $402.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

