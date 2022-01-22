Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,975,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121,837 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. 2,709,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,782. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.07 and a twelve month high of $82.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

