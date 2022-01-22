Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.