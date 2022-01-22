VAULT (VAULT) Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, VAULT has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00010625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $2,013.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.75 or 0.06902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,258.08 or 1.00156851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,663 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

