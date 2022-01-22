Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Reaches $2.10 on Exchanges

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $82.00 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00005940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00281558 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000176 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000976 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.01115799 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,103,677 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

