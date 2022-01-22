Vega Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.71 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for $8.75 or 0.00024849 BTC on major exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $87.60 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00045502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,618 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

