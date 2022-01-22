Veil Price Down 26.3% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $948,461.68 and $989.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,388.05 or 0.99823973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00083900 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00275198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.30 or 0.00344988 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00151178 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006791 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001685 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

