Velo (VELO) Achieves Market Cap of $39.24 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Velo has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a total market capitalization of $39.24 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

