Venus Reward Token (VRT) Market Cap Achieves $6.91 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $514,578.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00044563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.