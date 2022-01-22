Venus (XVS) Price Hits $7.87 on Top Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Venus has a total market cap of $93.99 million and approximately $60.13 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $7.87 or 0.00022280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,366.26 or 1.00107532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00087499 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00031559 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00429325 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,124 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.