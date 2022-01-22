Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.61

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and traded as low as $20.80. Verbund shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 965 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OEZVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verbund in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Verbund alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $930.42 million during the quarter.

About Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.