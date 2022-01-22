Verge Price Hits $0.0094 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $155.06 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00309189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000112 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,493,996,738 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

