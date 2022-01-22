Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,247,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276,527 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 1.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.39% of Verisk Analytics worth $450,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rudius Management LP boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 151,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 462,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54,917 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 792,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

